Verne Lloydell Wolstenholm, age 77, formerly of Nebraska City, passed on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.

On Sept. 5, 1941, Verne was born to Lloyd and Mary Belle (Klone) Wolstenholm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Following his high school graduation from McCool Junction, Verne enlisted in the Navy. Later, he spent over 30 years with Nebraska Public Power District. On July 9, 1962, Verne married Shirley Tonniges in York. Verne was a supportive family man and proud “Grampa.”

Survived by wife of

over 57 years, Shirley; children, Rick (Karey) Wolstenholm, Rhonda (Dean) Ohlhues; grandchildren, Jack, Meg, Wyatt, Lucy, and Owen Wolstenholm, Jake, Erik, and Kurt Ohlhues; sister, Merna Stalsberg; other relatives and friends. Verne is preceded by his grandson, Craig Ohlhues, and parents.

Funeral services were to be Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. in Prior Lake, Minn., at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. Visitation was to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Burial was to be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors.

Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.