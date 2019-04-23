Dorothy I. Petersen, 91 of Nebraska City, passed away on April 21, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1927 to Leonard & Rosa (Thiesfeld) Zahn.

She married Clarence Petersen Jr. on September 12, 1948 at St. John’s UCC in Syracuse. Dorothy was the co-owner and book keeper for Petersen Construction. She retired in 1986 and moved to Nebraska City in 1993. The most important thing for Dorothy was her family.

She is survived by her son: Randy (Joni) Petersen; Daughter: Lori Petersen and husband Craig Hilligas; grandchildren: Amanda (Dan) Dutton, Rachel Petersen, Lindsey (Zinski) Baggan, Haley Hilligas & fiancé Doug Eskra; great grandchildren: Noah, Caleb and Avery Dutton, Olivia Baggan; Brother: Harold (Betty) Zahn; Sisters: Rosalie (Bob) Hall, Carol (Jim) Munford; also numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter: Patti Petersen.

Memorial Service: Friday, April 26 at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran (Delaware) Church in rural Syracuse.

Visitation with viewing was to be Wednesday, April 24 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Christ Lutheran Cemetery (Delaware). Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com