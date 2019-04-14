Lucille Mary (Pat) Samms, a long-time resident of Prattville, AL passed away Friday the 5th of April at her home.

Born June 4, 1922 in West Point, Iowa she was the 2nd of 7 children. Her siblings Roseanne Kaltefleiter, Viola Boettcher, Jim Kaltefleiter, Carl Kaltefleiter, Paul Kaltefleiter and AnnaMae Glidewell predeceased her.

After receiving her Registered Nurse degree from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, she joined the U.S. Air Force where she served for over six years. Serving in WWII, she cared for many injured young men in the orthopedic wing on the island of Attu in the Aleutian Islands.

She met the love of her life, Colonel Charles R. Samms, also a member of the Air Force, when she was a nurse for a Life Flight mission for a small child and he was the pilot. They were married in 1950; Charles R. predeceased her. Even in her final days she continued to exhibit her strong Love of Country.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Samms Hubert and husband Louie Hubert, her daughter, Charlene M. Levinson and her husband Bob Levinson and her sister-in-law, Norma Kaltefleiter.