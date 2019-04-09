Gladys Hansen, age 98 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry. A graveside service will be in the Peoples Cemetery, rural Woodward, on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a time of gathering and luncheon to follow at the Bouton Community Center. Memorials will be given to Bouton Betterment Committee and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Gladys Theresa Hansen was born on February 12, 1921 at Clarion, IA to Oliver Edward and Anna Louisa (Clementz) Hirschi. She attended the Bouton High School, graduating with the class of 1938. She was united in marriage to Harold William Hansen at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bouton, IA on August 25, 1946. She worked as a switch board operator for Northwestern Bell for several years and then as a farm wife.

She was active in helping with Bouton Sauerkraut Days, Bouton Breakfast and at the Forest Park Museum. She enjoyed researching her family’s genealogical history.

In death she rejoins her husband Harold, parents, Oliver and Anna and a sister, Esther Seeman.

Left to cherish Gladys’s memory are her son, Michael (Stephanie) Hansen, Bouton, IA, grandchildren, Jeremy (Tisha) Hansen of Waukee, IA, Rebecca (Brian) Steenhoek of Grimes, IA, and Sarah (Diogo) Craveiro of Pleasant Hill, IA and great grandchildren, Leah and Jace Hansen, Owen, Emma and Harper Steenhoek and Clara Craveiro.