Laura Mae Benz, 34 years young, of Burlington, Iowa, graced Heaven's gates on March 30, 2019, after a long battle with AWESOMENESS.

Laura was born on July 24, 1984, to Pamela (Neff) Vaughan (David Vaughan) and Randal Benz.

She shared her childhood antics with her siblings: Nathan (Kim) Benz, Stacey (William) Crawford, Bryan (Kelly) Benz, Dawn (Robert) Rohrer, Rachel (Jesse) Smith, and Amanda (Ryan) Wilson. Although it is unconfirmed, we all also believe that she was a distant relative to Rain Man because of her vast recollection of dates, numbers, and events.

She graduated from Burlington High School in 2003 and briefly attended Southeastern Community College, where she planned to major in Medical Billing and Coding, but decided that academic probation was not her forte.

She kissed many frogs and finally found her Prince Charming, and after a whirlwind romance they decided it would be best to meet again at a later time in Heaven. Although she never birthed children, she loved everyone’s babies as if they were her own.

As far as employment, those who knew Laura would have thought, based on her colorful language, that she was a career sailor. In reality, Laura made her millions as an underwater ceramic technician, moonlighted as a miniature beast wrangler, and she was sub-contracted as a professional BINGO player; only to squander her fortune on Starbucks Frappuccinos and Little Debbie Snack Cakes.

Laura’s life resembled a mismatched Disney/Pixar fantasy. If she were to have ever resided in a kingdom, it would have been the kingdom of Kinnick by way of the Iowa Hawkeyes. She drove like Lightning McQueen and had her first and only federal offense, after she battered a defenseless mailbox. At times, her demeanor was a mix between Sleepy, Happy, and Grumpy. She was friendlier than Dory, more beautiful than Snow White, inquisitive like Ariel, sly like Aladdin, crazier than the Mad Hatter, and fiercer than Merida.

She will now forever supervise and critique the lives of her grandparents, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and countless other family members.

Laura will be cremated, per her desire. A celebration of life will take place at Klein Gathering Hall on April 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

A memorial has been established for her family and to support the important parts of her life: BINGO at Klein and Great River Hospice.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh-Thielen Crematory.

It is important that in these difficult times, one remembers that “The very things that held you down are going to give you wings.” -Dumbo

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.