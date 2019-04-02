Shirley Woster, 92, of McCallsburg, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Zearing Health Care Center. Funeral services are pending at Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care in Zearing.

Lori Newcomb, 57, of Boone, died at Eastern Star Masonic Home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Following her wishes, she will be cremated and a private family burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Moingona. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at schroedermemorialchapel.com. Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.