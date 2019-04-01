Carla Broyles Hollands, 58, of Adel, Iowa, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa surrounded by her family. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday April 5, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Adel with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Pastor Doug Pfeiffer will be officiating.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.