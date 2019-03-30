David Rankin, age 63 of Boone, died March 23, 2019 at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, surrounded by his family.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall. The family will be present Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.

Following the visitation, David will be cremated and burial of his cremains will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa, Iowa at a later date.

David Ralph Rankin, was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on, the son of Jim and Marilyn (Hamilton) Rankin.

He graduated from Maquoketa High School in Maquoketa in 1973.

On October 4, 2008, David married Joy Hilsabeck in Boone, Iowa.

David worked as an independent flooring contractor in Ames, Iowa, Montgomery, Minnesota, and Mason City, Iowa. The couple moved from Mason City to Boone, in 2015.

David enjoyed outdoor grilling, especially cooking BBQ ribs; loved fast cars, old Rock & Roll music; and traveling with Joy to Estes Park, Colorado. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan. David loved teasing and joking with his nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father.

David is survived by his wife, Joy of Boone; two daughters, Jami (Mike) Coppess of Clinton and Kelly Marshall of Rockford, Illinois; his mother, Marilyn Rankin of Maquoketa; three granddaughters, Emily, Brittany, and Hailie; a step grandson, Anthony; his mother-in-law, Barbara Hilsabeck of Boone; sisters-in-laws, Jody (Glen) McNaughton and Joni Olney both of Boone; brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Tracy) Hilsabeck of Boone; nieces and nephews.

In memory of David, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com.

The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, is in charge of the arrangements.