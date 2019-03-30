Catherine ‘Pat’ Lynch, age 99, of Boone and the Eastern Star Masonic Home, died at the Home on March 23, 2019.

Following Pat’s wishes, she has been cremated and no formal visitation or services will be held. A private family burial of her cremains will be in the Scranton Cemetery in Scranton.

Catherine Patricia (Brierty) Lynch, was born in Boone, Iowa on March 19, 1920, the daughter of Charles and Mary (O’Brien) Brierty.

Pat graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Boone, in 1938. In 1941, she graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Evanston, Illinois. Following graduation, Pat enlisted in the United States Army and served as a nurse with the 123rd Evacuation Unit in Germany. She achieved the rank of Captain. Returning to Boone, she worked as a Registered Nurse at the Boone County Hospital and she also performed private duty nursing.

Pat married Earl Lynch in Boone, Iowa on September 1, 1949.

She was a member of the American Legion #56, V.F.W. #817, Church of the Sacred Heart and the Altar Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Charles Lynch; a grandson, Jerad LaVerne Ames; two brothers, Charles Brierty MD and Col. William Brierty; nephews, Michael and Steven Brierty.

Pat is survived by her son, Robert Lynch of Boone; daughter, Patricia Ames and husband Jerry of Boone; grandchildren, Erin E. Gorton DO and husband, Andrew of Spanaway, Washington, Kevin Ames and wife Karla of Ft. Polk, Louisiana, and Anthony Ames of Ames; great grandchildren, Makenzie Ames, Jaxson Ames, Emilin Gorton, and Quinn Ames.

In memory of Pat, memorials may be directed to the family and will be given to the Knight’s Scholarship Fund at Woodward Academy in Woodward, Iowa.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com.

The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, is in charge of the arrangements.