Mr. Terry Alan Starr, 54 of Oquawka, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Great River Medical Center.

Born April 19, 1964 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was the son of Richard Wayne Starr and Judy A. (Orth) Starr-Eckard. He married Carol Stokes-Starr July 14, 2016 on a pontoon boat in Oquawka, Illinois.

Terry worked as a surgical aide at Great River Medical Center for 22 years.

His hobbies were frame work, remodeling the home he lived in with Carol, riding his Harley and he loved helping Donnie repair vehicles.

Survivors include his wife Carol; two sons Jason Starr of Burlington and A.J. Starr of Keokuk; stepson, Dillion Cassiday of Burlington; stepchildren, Mickey (Jennifer), Joshua, Felicia (Jamie) and Byron; grandchildren, Jacob, Carolyn, Little Mickey, D.J., Chloe, Elle, and Knox; brother, Donald (Debbie) Starr of Warsaw, IL; nieces, Jestine Bougher and DeEtta Hayburn; nephew, Bill Valeu and brother,Tony (Terrie) Starr of Macomb, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The visitation for Mr. Starr will be 1-4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31st at Lunning Chapel. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery at a later date.

A memorial has been established for a memorial bench at Great River Medical Center in memory of Terry.