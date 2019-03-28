Steve Derry, age 72 of Perry, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Pony Express and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Steven Dean Derry was born on February 4, 1947 in Boone, IA to Dudley Ray and MaryAlice (Rose) Derry. He attended school in Grimes and Johnston and graduated from Dallas Center High School. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard from March 1966 to March 1970. He served in Kodiak, AK and Houston, TX. He was united in marriage to Alice at Tomball, TX at her parents' home on January 18, 1970. To this union 2 children were born, Eric in February of 1972 and Taunya in June of 1974. He worked at the Grimes Canning Factory, Oscar Mayer, NC + Seed Hybrids and finished his career at Wiese Industries.

He was a member of the Pony Express Riders of Iowa and the Perry Saddle Club. He loved riding and training mules and horses, making saddle and tack repairs, going to horse sales, dancing, reading and being “Granpa”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and MaryAlice, brothers-in-law, Lee Cummings and Donald Yeats.

Left to cherish Steve's memory are his wife Alice Derry, Perry, IA, children, Eric (Amber Green) Derry, Perry, IA and Taunya (Steve) Todd, Lake Park, MN, grandchildren, Tyler, Shane and Kaitlyn Todd, siblings, Craig (Pat) Derry, Jane Derry and Brian (Penny) Derry, sister-in-law, Dorothy Yeats, brothers-in-law, Albert Cummings and Arthur (Marilyn) Cummings, and many nieces and nephews.