Raymond L. Johnston, 77, of Burlington, died at 3:10 PM Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

Born December 4, 1941, in Washington, IA, he was the son of Richard and Genevieve Vogel Johnston. On September 30, 1967, he married Elizabeth Coleman in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Burlington.

Raymond worked at the Iowa Ammunition plant and then worked for JI Case for 29 years.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea.

Raymond was a member of Divine Mercy Parish-St. Paul's Catholic Church. He loved working out at the YMCA, watching Iowa Hawkeyes basketball and Chicago Bears football games, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Johnston of Burlington, one son, Michael Johnston of Madison, WI, one daughter, Debra Lillie of Burlington; seven grandchildren: Michaela, Gabrielle, Catherine, Isabella, Hunter, Mallory and Claire; one brother, Carl Johnston of West Point, two sisters, Regina Johnston of Ft. Madison and Marilyn (Maurice) Neuweg of Springfield, IL.

Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by four brothers, Merrill "Francis," Ernest "Ernie," Robert and Joseph and one sister, Roberta.

Visitation will be from noon until 5:00 PM with the family to receive friends following a 2:00 PM Rosary Service until 5:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Raymond will be 10:30 AM Monday, April 1, 2019, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Paul's Catholic Church with Rev. Father Daniel R Dorau as the Celebrant. Music will be provided by the Des Moines County Resurrection Choir. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at St. Paul's Cafeteria following the service.

Memorials have been established for Notre Dame High School and Great River Hospice.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

