Dorothy E. Moralle, 98 years old, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019, at home.

Dorothy was born on Oct. 2, 1920, in Nebraska City; the daughter of Ray R. and Stella H. (Witty) Gump.

She grew up in and attended school in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1938.

She was united in marriage to Joseph Moralle on Oct. 6, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pa., and to this union three daughters were born: Joleen, Jacalin and Leslie. She was a member of the Nebraska City First Christian Church.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling and she loved all things University of Nebraska, especially the football and volleyball teams.

Dorothy was a talented seamstress and homemaker. Another favorite past time for Dorothy was playing slot machines at the casino. Her favorite was Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs.

She is survived by her children: Joleen Graham and husband George of Bellevue, Jacalin Moore and husband Elton of Hollister, Mo., and Leslie Nutting of Bellevue; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and soon-to-be six great great-grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph Moralle in 1997 and all of her siblings: Willa Hartley, Leslie Gump, Leonard Gump, Jack Gump and Doyle Gump.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.