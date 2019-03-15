Terry Larson, 73, of Boone, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Per his wishes, he has been cremated and a memorial service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Terry Lee Larson, was born in Monterey, California on Dec. 19, 1945, the son of Clifford “Bud” and Virginia (Olesen) Larson, while his father was stationed there in the Navy. Later Virginia married Clayton Mittlestadt.

Terry graduated from Ballard High School in Huxley. He was united in marriage to Holly McCoy at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Ames in 1966. Terry graduated from Iowa State University in 1971.

In earlier years, Terry worked at Bourns in Ames and later as a Sales Manager for Eco Lab. He loved Iowa State University Athletics, whether it was wrestling, football, track and field, basketball, volleyball or banquets, Terry was in the crowd. He enjoyed going to coffee with a group of ISU fans in Ames every morning. Terry also liked caring for animals and volunteered at the Boone Humane Society in his free time. He was also a member of the Boone Lion’s Club and Iowa State Cyclone Club. Most of all, he adored the time he spent with his family, especially his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father; brother, Jim Larson; sister-in-law, Catherine Ford and two nephews, Tim and Kevin Jones. Terry is survived by his wife, Holly; son, Jeremy (Jolie) Larson of Boone; granddaughters, Harper and Gracia Larson of Boone; siblings, Steve (Linda) Larson of Ames, Cheryl (Steve) Hauser of Radcliffe, and Craig (Mary) Mittlestadt of Collins, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Margaret Prestige of Union, Missouri, and Vicki Lande of Steep Falls, Maine; brother-in-law, Everett McCoy of Elkhart, Iowa; many aunts, uncles, cousins, 21 nieces and nephews, 39 great nieces and nephews, 6 great-great nieces and nephews and friends that he adored.

Friends may call at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4 pm until 7 pm. The family will be present from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Visitation continues Thursday from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Terry may be directed to the Boone Lion’s Club, Boone County Humane Society or the Iowa State University Foundation.

