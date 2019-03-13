Edna Josephine Marriott, 88, of Polk City, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Polk City United Methodist Church in Polk City. Her memorial service will follow the visitation and begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Arnette Pint officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Those left to cherish her loving memory are her sons Rick Marriott of Perry, IA and James (Peggy) Marriott of Polk City, IA; grandchildren Cora (Tom) Arnburg, Aaron Marriott, Luke (Elena) Marriott; great-grandchildren Sofiya, Aleksandra, Kristian, Wesley and Dorothea; sister Ruth Burnett; many nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Virginia Finn and brothers Donald, Wesley, Charles and Franklin Garrett.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Polk City Library or the Polk City United Methodist Church.

Fredregill Funeral and Cremation Care in Polk City have been entrusted with the care of Edna and her family.

Keep Going

The child asked Grandfather why life has to be so difficult sometimes? This was the old man’s reply.

“In life there is sadness as well as joy; losing as well as winning, falling as well as standing; hunger as well as plenty, bad as well as good. Grandfather does not say this to make you despair but to teach you reality. To teach you that life is a journey; sometimes walked in light, sometimes in shadow.”

“You did not ask to be born but you are here. You have weaknesses as well as strengths. You have both because in life there are two of everything. Within you is the will to win as well as the willingness to lose, the heart to feel compassion as well as the smallness to be arrogant. Within you is the way to face life as well as the fear to turn away from it.”

“Life can give you strength. It can come from facing the storms of life, from knowing loss, feeling sadness and heartache, from falling into the depths of grief. You must stand up in a storm. You must face the wind and the cold and the darkness. When the storm blows hard, you must stand firm for it is not trying to knock you down, it is really trying to teach you to be strong.”

“Being strong means taking one more step toward the top of the hill, no matter how weary you may be. It means letting the tears flow through the grief. It means to keep looking for the answer, though the darkness of despair is all around you. It means to cling to hope for one more heartbeat, for one more sunrise. Each step no matter how difficult Is one more step closer to the top of the hill. To keep hope alive for one more heartbeat at a time, leads to the light of the next sunrise and a promise of a new day.”

“The weakest step toward the top of the hill, toward the sunrise toward hope, is stronger than the fiercest storm.”

“Keep Going”