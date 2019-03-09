Ruth M. Watson Peterson Clark age 101 of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant.

Ruth was born February 13, 1918 at home south of Oakland Mills, Iowa. She was the daughter of Charles C. and Clara E. Beauchamp Watson. She attended grade school at a country school south of Oakland Mills. Her family than moved to the Pleasant Lawn area. She finished her education there, graduating in 1935.

In 1942 she was united in marriage to Roger C. Peterson at Canton, Missouri. He was in the Army Air Corps, so they moved to California where they lived for several years. While there she helped the war effort by working in a canning factory.

They moved back to Iowa and farmed for several years before moving to Mt. Pleasant. She babysat several children in her home then worked at MHI for 19 years. After retiring, she went to work at the county home for 7 years. Roger died April 1, 1964.

Ruth was a former member of the VFW auxiliary and Eastside Mothers Club. She was also a Cub Scout leader and coached boys’ Little League Baseball. She previously attended church in Lockridge.

She enjoyed gardening, animals, taking walks, feeding birds and all flowers. She loved playing ball and games with her grandchildren when they were younger. She was a good cook, baker and candy maker, especially peanut brittle and divinity.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Coleman and her husband Cecil of Danville, and one son, Bradley Peterson of Wheatland, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Chad (Liz) White, Roquel (Josh) Yeager, Brandy (Adam) Bloom, Rheanna Peterson (Rocco Russo). Also surviving are eight great grandchildren, Zachary (Nicole) White, Spencer White, Rhandyn Oldfield, Rheagan Oldfield, Layla Keil, Eli Bloom and Bianca and Ophelia Russo. One great-great grandson, Jack White. Also surviving are brother-in-law JD Williams, special friends Dale and Harriet Waters and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger, 2 sons, Roger A. and Stanley R. her parents and four sisters: Wilma L. Young, Imogene Baker, Darlene Williams and Helen Watson.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Honts Funeral Home in Winfield, IA with Houston Sears officiating. Internment will follow at Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation will be at Honts Funeral Home Tuesday March 12 from 5:00-7:00 P.M.

A general memorial has been established.