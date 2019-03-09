Genevieve E. Hunsaker, 90, of Ft. Madison, formerly of Waterloo passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10:35 AM at The Madison.

She was born on June 3, 1928 in St. Paul, IA to Louis J. and Evelyn Spiekermeier Kuhljuergen. On April 12, 1948 she married William Gross and he preceded her in death, she then married Thomas Hunsaker on May 31, 1980 and he passed away on May 5, 2010.

Genevieve worked in the office at the Sheaffer Pen Company. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed flowers and spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sisters in law, Betty Kuhljuergen of Ft. Madison and Beverly Kuhljuergen of Muscatine; nieces, nephews, cousins and two step children. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and two brothers, Richard and Eugene.

Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Soldiers’ Circle, Oakland Cemetery with Reverend Joseph Phung officiating.

