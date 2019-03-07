Wanda Kay (Stephens) Holmes, age 82 of Hamburg, passed away on March 4, 2019, at her home.

Wanda was born on Dec. 26, 1936 in Sidney; the daughter of Sam and Mae (Light) Stephens.

She grew up and attended school in Hamburg and graduated from Hamburg High School in 1955.

On Feb. 25, 1956, Wanda was united in marriage to Bill Holmes and to this union two sons were born: Willie and Jeff.

They moved to a farm near Watson, where they lived and farmed until Bill’s passing in 1996.

Wanda stayed on the farm for several years and then moved to Hamburg, where she lived until her passing.

Wanda enjoyed being on the farm and taking care of the animals. She also loved helping friends and being with family.

She is survived by her son Willie and wife Lynette of Rock Port, Mo.; grandchildren: Travis Holmes and sons Brock and Abel of Watson, Tyler Holmes and wife Julie and their children Camren and Easton of Hamburg, Tanner Holmes and wife Sonya and their children Paycee, Cole, Hazel, William and Heidi of Rock Port, Mo., Zane Holmes of Tarkio, Mo., and Mikaila Lair and husband Brogan and their children Kinley and Kamryn of Rock Port, Mo.; brother Sammy Joe Stephens of Harrisonville, Mo., and sister Sandra Summers of Denver, Colo.; numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mae Stephens, husband Bill Holmes, son Jeff Holmes, brothers: Joby, Butch and Spike, and granddaughter Ashley.

Memorial Services were to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg with Pastor Bill Shirley officiating. Burial was to follow the services at High Creek Cemetery by Watson, Mo. The family was to greet friends on Monday evening (3/11) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the Hamburg Rescue.