Sharon “Shari” Louise (Adcock) Neubauer was born Jan. 12, 1939, in Auburn, NE. She passed away Feb. 20, 2019, at home.

Shari was an accomplished saxophonist while attending Nebraska City High School and had many fond memories of her time there. She graduated with the class of 1957.

While working at Lincoln Air Force Base, she met and married Ronald Neubauer and they were married for 53 years. Together with their children Rick, Jodi, Kim and Scott they traveled extensively in the United States and two tours in Germany. Shari and Ron loved bowling wherever the family lived. After Ron’s retirement, the family moved back to Nebraska City where they continued to bowl and Shari was the Nebraska City Women’s Bowling Association secretary for nearly 20 years. Most importantly, Shari loved her family deeply. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Ron, son Rick (Sherry) of Augusta, Kan.; daughter Jodi Kreifels of Nebraska City; daughter Kim Derflinger (Willie Lamoya) of Henderson, Nevada; and son Scott (Celeste) of Olathe, Kan. Shari is also survived by brother Tom (Marj) Adcock of Millard; sisters Mary Lou Rivett and Toni Bando both of Nebraska City as well as grandchildren Amanda (Jayson) Hajdu, Tina Hollis, Julie (Jacob) Gawith, Zach Kreifels, Brandon Kreifels, Galen (Justine) Kreifels, Kylie (Dylan) Jindra, Jordyn Derflinger, Breanna Derflinger, Emili Neubauer and Michael Neubauer and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe and Ora Adcock and brothers, Duane and Cliff.

A Memorial Service will be held at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City on Sunday, March 3, at 3 p.m. The family will friends from 2 p.m. until service time.

Memorials may be made to the Folds of Honor Organization; Dept. #13, Tulsa, OK 74182 (Ref. Sharon Neuabuer).

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.