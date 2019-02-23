Mrs. Sharon Lynn Dittmer, of rural Blandinsville, IL passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, IL.

Sharon was born September 2, 1961 in Waukegan, IL the daughter of Ronald and Shirley Halidik Drazdik. On July 12, 1986 she married Kurt R. Dittmer in Island Lake, IL.

Mrs. Dittmer grew up in Brookfield and then lived in Island Lake for 26 year before moving to their farm nine years ago. Sharon enjoyed listening to Rock’N’Roll music. She loved all animals and you could say she had a small "zoo" on her farm, including horses, llamas, donkeys, turkeys and many cats. She loved life on the farm with her husband Kurt.

Survivors include her husband, Kurt, one sister, Debbie McShea of Lake Villa, IL, two brothers, Bob Drazdik of Brookfield, IL and Frank Drazdik of Wilmington, IL and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe. A memorial fund has been established for the Hancock County Animal Shelter. To sign the guest book or leave a condolence please visit Sharon’s obituary at banksandbeals.com.