Donald Mayer, Fort Madison, Iowa. died February 7, 2019. His family will greet friends 1:00 - 2:00 pm Sunday, February 24, at the Barr Memorial Chapel. A Grand Lodge Masonic Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
