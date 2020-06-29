The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced its endorsement of Ben Sasse for the U.S. Senate representing Nebraska. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Senator Sasse in efforts to promote free enterprise and job-creating policies for businesses across all regions and sectors.

“In difficult times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” said U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue. “As our country faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy, but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Senator Ben Sasse. He has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Ben and looks forward to partnering with him in the future.”

The United States Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business advocacy organization and represents more than three million business interests. Leading the business community for 108 years, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's political program is proud to support leaders for federal public office who will work to advance a pro-growth agenda that will expand economic opportunity for businesses of all sizes. To learn more about our political program visit the U.S. Chamber Action website or follow us on Twitter.