SPORTS: Volleyball, basketball, track

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Volleyball: Todd was a four-year letterwinner, finishing among the tops in school history in several categories. She finished her career with 495 kills, 112 blocks, 631 digs and 68 aces. She had an 83 percent serving percentage for her career. Basketball: Todd was a four-year letterwinner, making 30 percent of her 3-pointers. She scored 668 points, grabbed 323 rebounds, dished out 80 assists and pilfered 137 steals for her career. She was a second team all-conference pick her junior year. Track: Todd was a three-year letterwinner, excelling in the high jump. She qualified for the Drake Relays all three years and was a three-time state qualifier in the event, placing third as a junior. She holds the program record in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 1/4 inches.

FUTURE PLANS: Todd will run track at the University of Northern Iowa and major in nursing.