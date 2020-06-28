The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 23, and took the following actions:

Approved a Region V agreement for Emergency Protective Services at a cost of $214/day per individual in the care of a provider;

Approved an interlocal agreement and $15,291.66 budget request from the Southeast District Drug Court;

Tabled an interlocal agreement with the City of Syracuse that would provide law enforcement services;

Tabled resolutions to maintain a minimum balance in the inheritance tax fund and to approve annual distribution of 25 percvent of the fun into a road and bridge structure fund;

Approved Patricia Pierce’s application to be a member of the Otoe County Visitors Committee board;

Approved a subdivision plat of JRCMR Subdivision located at 438 South 13th Road;

Approved fund transfers of $2,178.21 to the Otoe County Register of Deeds; $2,064 to the Otoe County Coroner; $1,378.93 to the Otoe County Treasurer; and $414.16 to the Otoe County Museum of Memories to meet budgetary requirements;

Approved a resolution to purchase two Otoe County Sheriff’s Department vehicles from Larson Motors, the funds for which were in the 2019-2020 budget; and

Authorized Otoe County Highway Superitendent Jon Brinkman to go out for bids to purchase a dump truck for his department.



The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Otoe County Courthouse.

The meeting will also be available for virtual attendance via the Zoom platform.





