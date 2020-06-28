The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 23, and took the following actions:
Approved a Region V agreement for Emergency Protective Services at a cost of $214/day per individual in the care of a provider;
Approved an interlocal agreement and $15,291.66 budget request from the Southeast District Drug Court;
Tabled an interlocal agreement with the City of Syracuse that would provide law enforcement services;
Tabled resolutions to maintain a minimum balance in the inheritance tax fund and to approve annual distribution of 25 percvent of the fun into a road and bridge structure fund;
Approved Patricia Pierce’s application to be a member of the Otoe County Visitors Committee board;
Approved a subdivision plat of JRCMR Subdivision located at 438 South 13th Road;
Approved fund transfers of $2,178.21 to the Otoe County Register of Deeds; $2,064 to the Otoe County Coroner; $1,378.93 to the Otoe County Treasurer; and $414.16 to the Otoe County Museum of Memories to meet budgetary requirements;
Approved a resolution to purchase two Otoe County Sheriff’s Department vehicles from Larson Motors, the funds for which were in the 2019-2020 budget; and
Authorized Otoe County Highway Superitendent Jon Brinkman to go out for bids to purchase a dump truck for his department.
The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Otoe County Courthouse.
The meeting will also be available for virtual attendance via the Zoom platform.
Otoe County Commissioners to continue Zoom meetings
The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 23, and took the following actions: