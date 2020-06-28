Adessa Brandenburg and Kayla Norton each twirled five-hitters to lead the Burlington High School softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Central Lee on Saturday at Wagner Field.

The Grayhounds won the opener, 4-1, then completed the sweep with a 5-1 victory in thr second game.

The games originally were scheduled to be played at Central Lee, but were moved to BHS because of wet grounds.

In the opener, Brandenburg walked two and struck out four. She also was 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs.

Also for BHS, Bryanna Mehaffy went 3-for-4 and Lydia Allen-Barnes had a pair of hits and drove in a run.

In the second game, Norton struck out two and did not issue a walk. At the plate she was 2-for-3 with a double. Allen-Barnes also had a double for the Grayhounds, while Carley McGinity had a two-run single and scored a run. Kayla Angle singled in a run as a pinch-hitter.

BHS (9-3) plays Mount Pleasant in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex in Mount Pleasant.

Central Lee (5-4) plays at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Centerville.

NO. 13 WB-ND 12, HIGHLAND 1: Class 3A’s 12th-ranked Lady Falcons rolled to a five-inning win over the Huskies to open the Washington Tournament. The Lady Falcons’ second game against Pleasantville was rained out.

WB-ND freshman pitcher Lauren Summers threw a two-hitter against the Huskies, walking none and striking out six.

Highland freshman catcher Abbi Srransky had a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Huskies’ lone tally.

WB-ND broke the game open with a seven-run third inning.

WB-ND (4-1) plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Danville.

WAPELLO SPLITS IN NORTH LINN TOURNAMENT: The Arrows lost the opener to Class 2A’s top-ranked North Linn, 10-0, then came back with a 14-8 over Janesville in the second game.

The top-ranked Lynx pounded out 12 hits against the Arrows, while limiting Wapello to just four hits. Wapello batters struck out 10 times in the game.

Wapello (6-4) plays at 7 p.m. Monday against Hillcrest Academy at Kalona.

PREP BASEBALL

WEST LIBERTY 7, LOUISA-MUSCATINE 1: Gabe Hayes and Hayden Calvelage had the Falcons’ only hits and Wylie Jacobs scored the lone run in a road loss to the Comets.

Louisa-Muscatine (4-4) plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Mediapolis.