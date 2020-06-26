Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that Nebraska has received a major economic development award.

For the second year in a row, Area Development—the leading executive magazine covering corporate site selection and relocation—has honored the State with a Silver Shovel. The award recognizes Nebraska’s successful recruitment of high-value, job-creating investment projects in 2019.

“Nebraska continues to attract major investments from internationally renowned job creators thanks to our hardworking people, welcoming communities, and business-friendly climate,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The Silver Shovel Award underscores our state’s reputation as a great place to invest and grow a business.”

The Gold and Silver Shovel Awards rank each state’s ten biggest investment or expansion projects on a combination of weighted factors including new jobs per capita, combined investments, new facilities, and industry diversity. Overall, the top ten projects in Nebraska created more than 900 jobs and totaled nearly $1.9 billion in new investment.

“The industry diversity represented by these ten projects—from technology, to manufacturing, to renewable energy—is the result of a pro-growth environment where any businesses or industry can be positioned to succeed,” said Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Anthony L. Goins. “We are proud to once again be recognized for our strength at attracting world-class firms that create economic opportunities for the people of our state.”

This marks the third year since 2007 that Nebraska has taken home a Silver Shovel. See below for a full list of projects that contributed to this year’s victory.

Company / Industry

Avansya – Sweeteners

Google – Data Center

Great Plains Beef, LLC – Meat Processing

Kawasaki Motors Mfg. Corp., USA - Aerospace

LinkedIn Corp. - IT

Merck Animal Health - Pharmaceuticals

Monolith Materials, Inc. – Natural Gas Products

Plum Creek Wind, LLC – Wind Energy

The Scoular Co. – Pet Foods

Thunderhead Wind Energy, LLC – Wind Energy