Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce has set the date for the 2020 City Wide Garage Sales in Nebraska City on Saturday, July 25.

Typically the City Wide Garage Sales happen in June, but organizers moved the date to coincide with the annual Lemon Days Sidewalk Sales scheduled for July 23 through 25 in Nebraska City.

NCTC staff members are compiling a list of participants and will create a master map.

Those participating in the City Wide Garage Sales interested in being included on the map are asked to fill out a registration form and pay a $5 fee by July 15.

The form can be found online in the calendar portion of the www.GoNebraskaCity.com website or by stopping by the NCTC office at 806 1st Ave.



