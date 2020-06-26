Addyson Kellen was hoping she would get a second chance.

After taking a called third strike with a runner on base in the third inning, Kellen wanted a chance to redeem herself.

Given another opportunity, the senior centerfielder made the most of it. Kellen roped a two-run triple to center field to break a scoreless tie and send Class 3A’s 13th-ranked West Burlington-Notre Dame to a 4-0 SEI Superconference South Division win over Central Lee on Thursday night at Barb Carter Field.

Kellen, a left-handed slap hitter who bats in the second spot for the Lady Falcons, crossed up the defense with a rare display of power.

"Usually they play me in the dirt because I usually try to soft-slap it. When I do that I try to slap it over their heads. Sometimes it works and this time it really did and it paid off," said Kellen, who lifted her batting average to .385 and doubled her RBI total for the season. "Usually when I go up to hit, a lot of the outfielders move up on me. Luckily they did that time. They thought I was going to hit it soft like I had been the whole game. I knew I needed to execute with the runners, just try to get them in. I tried to slap in over their heads and it worked out."

"She’s done that a couple times. She’s really come through in some big spots for us doing that. That’s wonderful that she can do that. It’s a great weapon she can use, not only here, but next year at Kirkwood," WB-ND head coach David Oleson said.

WB-ND (3-1 overall, 3-0 South Division) found itself locked in a tight battle against a Central Lee team which has traditionally played the Lady Falcons tough.

Central Lee (5-2, 3-2) had a scoring chance early when leadoff batter Zoe Eschman roped a double to left-center field.

But WB-ND freshman all-state pitcher Lauren Summers came back to fan the next three batters. She finished with 14 strikeouts and walked just one batter while scattering four hits.

"I just knew I had my defense behind my back. I just need to throw the way I have been throwing. I need to strike them out and keep us in the game," Summers said. "My catcher, Logan Kelly, was pushing me harder to strike those girls out so we could keep the game 0-0. Finally we got some hits and took some pressure off of me."

WB-ND made solid contact early, but the Central Lee defense was equal to the task, making every play behind pitcher Sophie Turner. Right fielder Makayla Morrison made the play of the game, snaring a sinking line drive off the bat of Kelly with a diving catch down the line.

"That was a big catch at the beginning. That could have been a triple," Central Lee coach Tiffany Woodruff said. "(Turner) is doing great this year. She’s working hard every day. You have to give props to her, too."

WB-ND freshman first baseman Elise Oleson jump-started the Lady Falcons’ offense, lining a single off the bottom of the fence in center field to open the fifth inning.

Anna Enberg moved courtesy runner Abbey Bence to second with a ground out and Raven Messamaker beat out a bunt single. Both runners advanced a base on a ground out by Reagan Engberg, setting the stage for Kellen’s clutch hit.

"I was hoping they would start falling and they actually did. Elise led off with a single that hit the fence and that just kind of opened things from there," Coach Oleson said.

Kelly gave the Lady Falcons an insurance run, crushing a pitch over the center-field fence for her first varsity home run in the sixth inning.

"It was a good hit. It felt pretty good, especially with two strikes. I was like, ‘Oh, shoot.’ I hit that and it felt good," Kelly said.

"She’s been a little blue. You could tell it," Oleson said. "She just wasn’t getting the hits. She was putting the ball in play, it just wasn’t falling. I told her, ‘It only takes one, kid.’ Then the next pitch it was over the fence. I was really happy for her."

WB-ND plays two games in the Washington Tournament on Saturday. It plays Highland at 11:15 a.m., then play Pleasantville at 12:45 p.m. The Lady Falcons have four straight games next week, starting with a trip to Danville on Monday.

"There are two teams I am worried about. One of them was Central Lee and the other is New London," Oleson said. "New London is finding a way to win. We’ll see what happens next Thursday. Not to take anything away from Danville or Holy Trinity. We have to be ready for every single game."

CentralLee;000;000;0;—;0;4;1

WB-ND;000;031;x;—;4;9;0

WP — Lauren Summers (3-1). LP — Sophie Turner (4-2). Leading hitters — Central Lee: Zoe Eschman 2-3. West Burlington-Notre Dame: Raven Messamaker 2-2, Elise Oleson 2-3. 2B — Eschman. 3B — Addyson Kellen (WB-ND). HR — Logan Kelly (WB-ND). RBI — West Burlington-Notre Dame: Kellen 2, Kelly 1.

Records: Central Lee 5-2 overall (3-2 SEISC South Division); West Burlington-Notre Dame 3-1 (3-0).