NEW LONDON — Aimee Iverson has dreamed of coaching high school girls basketball ever since she graduated from Iowa Wesleyan University in 2016.

Iverson will get that chance next season. The Sherrard, Illinois, native recently was hired as head varsity girls basketball coach at New London High School.

Iverson replaces Chad Wahls, who stepped down after coaching the team for two seasons to focus on his full-time job as Superintendent of the New London School District.

For Iverson, it is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I am so excited. It’s been a dream of mine to be a head high school basketball coach," Iverson said. "I have been coaching at Iowa Wesleyan the last three years. I am ready for a change and ready for a new challenge."

Iverson learned the game at Sherrard High School under Doug Swanson and Becky Ince, who had big influences on her life. Iverson, a 5-foot-3 guard, was an all-state player at Sherrard, drawing the attention of then-Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Steve Williamson.

Iverson, after graduating from Iowa Wesleyan in 2016, spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Tigers’ women’s basketball team.

"I really have to thank my coaches at the college and high school levels," Iverson said. "They helped me build the framework to make me a better coach and a better leader."

As a 5-3 guard, Iverson learned to be a leader, as well as toughness. Driving the lane against players as much as a foot taller that her made Iverson ready to tackle any challenge thrown her way.

"I had to lead by example," Iverson said. "As a high school coach, I know I will have to be a little more vocal. I want to show the girls that if you work hard, you can achieve anything."

Iverson takes over a New London program which has struggled with numbers. The Tigers have a combined 18-66 record over the last four seasons, at times having as few as six players available to play.

New London went 5-17 this past season and graduated three players. Six underclassmen were also on the roster.

Iverson’s first job is to get more girls out for basketball, something she hopes to start Monday with an open gym.

"Two years ago they were on the verge of canceling the season. That’s just not right. I can’t imagine my school not having basketball. Basketball opened so many doors for me with education and coaching," said Iverson, who will continue taking classes at Iowa Wesleyan to get her teaching certificate. "It all starts with the youth program. I hope to instill that passion for basketball that I have."

Iverson said she wants to play an uptempo game, but that all hinges on getting more depth, something the Tigers have lacked in recent years.

"My main goal right now is to get more girls out, to let them see what the experience is like," Iverson said. "I want to sit down with the girls and their parents and explain to them the importance of playing multiple sports. If you play basketball, it can make you a better softball player. If you play softball, it can make you a better volleyball player. I want all the girls to play other sports. I want them to play basketball, have fun, win some games and make lifelong friendships."

Iverson is itching to get started with her first high school coaching job.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity. I am very appreciative of athletic director Ben Fry and the school board for taking a chance on me and trusting in me."