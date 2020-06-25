While many playgrounds have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Burlington High School senior Dreyton LaVeine’s life has had more ups and downs that a teeter-totter.

LaVeine, a five-year starter for the Falcons’ baseball team, was looking forward to his final season on the diamond with his teammates, friends and coaches. It was going to be one last go-round playing for his grandfather, West Burlington head coach Pat McKasson.

Then the pandemic hit, wiping out all spring sports and putting the baseball season in doubt.

On June 1, the Iowa High School Athletic Association gave the green light to baseball, albeit a shortened season.

Just as the season was about to begin, LaVeine was hit by a pit, fracturing his left wrist and once again putting his season in peril.

LaVeine may have been down, but he certainly was not out. He was cleared to pitch, so he wrapped the cast on his left arm with foam, put on his glove, took the ball and toed the rubber.

So far, so good for LaVeine and the Falcons. On Tuesday, LaVeine pitched seven innings, striking out 13 batters and scattering five hits in leading the Falcons to a 4-1 victory over Cardinal as the Falcons improved to 2-2.

After all the ups and downs of the past three months, LaVeine is finally on an upswing.

"Three weeks ago when I broke my wrist I was afraid that I wasn’t even going to pick up a baseball this season," said LaVeine, The Hawk Eye’s Prep Athlete of the Week. "I saw what happened in the Notre Dame game and I was like, ‘Man, I have to get out here and help these guys.’ Even when I’m not in the lineup, I’m on the bench trying to lift everyone up. Don’t let anybody down. Be a motivator. Help anybody that I can."

"I thought his season was done with a broken wrist, but it’s hard to keep a good athlete down. (Tuesday) night, what a job," McKasson said. "But he has a lot of team support. The team is supporting him big-time, making plays behind him. They got his some runs. That’s the first time we’ve been ahead this year from the beginning. They’ve got confidence in Dreyton. You can see it in how they play defense. They catch the ball and make the outs. Dreyton’s going to do his share."

Just when LaVeine was set to embark on his senior season, he was drilled by a pitch in batting practice. It appeared his senior season was once again over before it started.

"We were doing live pitching and I got plunked when I was up to bat," LaVeine said. "The ball snuck in and popped the bone out. Right when I saw it I knew it was broken. When I went to the hospital and they told me it was broke for sure, I was in tears in the emergency room. I thought I just lost my senior season. But I really didn’t."

Suddenly, West Burlington was without its starting catcher and top pitcher. That opened the door for freshman Brady Diewold, one of LaVeine’s best friends, to step behind the plate and shine.

"That’s my natural spot. It really sucks, but I am really proud of Brady Diewold as a freshman. He has improved so much," LaVeine said. "We have so many young kids out here just stepping up for positions and just taking over. That’s what we need. Brady is stepping up at the plate and he is doing a great job back there. I am very proud of him. He’s like a brother off the field to me, too. I’m pushing him every day to get better. I want him to get as good as me in the next couple years. I try to influence the youth to keep building on. I want to leave my mark on the program."

"Brady Diewold came up last year as an eighth-grader. He caught Dreyton and he caught a few other games off and on," McKasson said. "This year he’s made tremendous improvement behind the plate. I think he’s thrown out three or four guys this year. That’s nice having that weapon behind there."

The past two weeks have been particularly tough on LaVeine. June 17 marked the 17-year anniversary of the day Darren LaVeine, Dreyton’s father, was murdered. Dreyton was just 1 1/2-years old at the time, but his Dad has had a huge influence on his life.

It’s been a thing that’s really affected me my whole life. He was really big into baseball. That’s the reason I play this game with so much passion and why I work so much at it. When I am on the diamond, I think about him 24/7. I just want to make him proud. I make a connection when I am out there on the diamond," LaVeine said. "I pray every night and before every game. I try to talk to him and God. I tell them, ‘This is for you guys.’ I know they have a plan for me. I trust them."

With McKasson stepping in, not only as a grandfather, but father figure, LaVeine has become one of the best players in West Burlington baseball history.

Through all the ups and downs, LaVeine is just glad to be back helping his team in any way he can.

"I’ve been struggling off the field. When I come to the field everything is just relieved," said LaVeine, who will play baseball for Southeastern Community College starting in the fall. "I don’t know where I would be without my teammates right now. They push me to be the best player I can be. My whole statement this year was I wanted to be the best player to go through the West Burlington baseball program history. They’ve helped me get to that point. I can’t thank my teammates enough."

"He’s just a good kid. Not just because he’s my grandson. He’s a good kid and a good athlete," McKasson said. "Dreyton’s been a big lift coming back and pitching. It’s taken a lift off everybody else."