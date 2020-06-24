The annual Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Celebrate Nebraska City Golf Classic is scheduled for Friday, July 17, at The Golf Club at Table Creek.

Registration is at noon with tee-off at 1 p.m.

“We always have so much fun at our annual golf tournament,” said Amy Allgood, NCTC Executive Director.

“Local businesses sponsor individual holes and have games and prizes,” she said. “It’s a relaxing day.”

Golfers can register in teams of two or four. The registration includes green and cart fees, drink tickets, and a grill meal at JC’s Clubhouse following the tournament.

Information about the NCTC Celebrate Nebraska City Golf Classic, including sponsorship opportunities, can be found at www.gonebraskacity. com/calendar/2020-nctc-celebrate-nebraska-city-golf-classic.

The registration deadline is July 6.