After careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the Aksarben Foundation and Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee have decided to postpone the 2020 Aksarben Ball to January 9, 2021.



“Rescheduling this event will enable us to provide the experience that our donors, guests and participants expect and deserve in a safe environment,” Sandra Reding, president of the Aksarben Foundation.



“Deciding to postpone our annual event wasn’t an easy call,” says Sam Hohman, 2020 Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee Chair, “we considered various options but ultimately felt delaying the event until January would be the best way to honor this year’s participants and give us all reason to come together and celebrate the community at the start of the new year.”



The Aksarben Ball is a statewide celebration which, for the past 125 years, has been bringing Nebraska’s civic minded families together to celebrate and recognize the spirit of giving in our state. The Ball format recognizes a number of families for their contributions to their communities and Nebraska. While the event raises money for Aksarben, the purpose of the event is to convene and honor families committed to the wellbeing of Nebraska.



Education is an essential part of workforce development and, for decades, scholarships have been at the core of the Aksarben Foundation mission. Each year, the Aksarben Ball raises funds critical in helping those hard-working students dreaming of a college education, but with critical financial need preventing their dreams from being realized. Thanks to our generous donors – we award over $1 million in scholarships annually. Every scholarship awarded through the Aksarben Foundation is funded entirely by donor dollars and helps these students attend the Nebraska college or university of their choice.



Original Event Date: Saturday, October 17, 2020



New Event Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021



Next Year’s Aksarben Ball: Saturday, October 23, 2021



The Aksarben Ball is held at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.