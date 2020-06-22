The Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s (NDA’s) annual Poultry Photo Contest is now accepting entries. The contest is open to 4-H and FFA members. Official contest rules and entry forms are available online at www.nda.nebraska.gov. Entries must be postmarked by July 15, 2020, to be included in this year’s contest.

“Caring for poultry and show birds requires time and commitment,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NDA’s annual Poultry Photo Contest gives hard-working 4-H and FFA members an opportunity to focus on their flocks through photography. We look forward to seeing this year’s creative poultry photos.”

Winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest will be announced in September. NDA will feature winning photos throughout the year in promotional materials, an online calendar, and on social media. NDA staff members will judge photo contest entries based on originality, composition and photographic skills.

The contest also gives NDA the opportunity to share information on biosecurity measures that poultry owners can use to keep their flocks healthy and prevent the spread of diseases. Bird owners in Nebraska should always practice sound biosecurity measures to help prevent diseases like Virulent or Exotic Newcastle Disease and avian influenza. If a disease outbreak is suspected, poultry owners can call their local veterinarian or NDA at 800-831-0550.