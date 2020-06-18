A third confirmed case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The child from Douglas County was recently hospitalized and later released - https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news . MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Two cases of MIS-C were reported earlier in June - one in Dawson County and one in Douglas County. Both children were hospitalized and later released.

Experts don't know exactly what causes this syndrome, but they do know that many children diagnosed with it had COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19. The syndrome appears to be an uncommon manifestation potentially tied to COVID-19. It can be very serious, but most children diagnosed with the condition have gotten better with medical care.

DHHS shared information on recognizing, managing and reporting potential cases of MIS-C with health care providers and local health departments across the state in a May 18 Health Alert Network advisory.

There is still a lot to learn about MIS-C and more study is needed. State and local health departments nationwide are working with federal partners to investigate cases and possible causes.

Fast facts about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children:

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Experts are working to determine the exact cause of MIS-C. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19. Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, feeling extra tired. If parents see potential symptoms of MIS-C in their child, they should contact their health care provider immediately. MIS-C can be serious and there have been deaths associated with the syndrome, but most children diagnosed with MIS-C have gotten better with medical care according to the CDC. Based on what is known about MIS-C, the best way to protect your child is by taking everyday actions to prevent your child and other household members from getting COVID-19 - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/children/protect-children.html Parents or caregivers who have concerns about their child's health, including concerns about COVID-19 or MIS-C, should call a pediatrician or other healthcare provider right away.

More information on MIS-C can be found on the CDC's website - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/children/mis-c.html .

For more information on COVID-19, go to www.dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.