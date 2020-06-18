The Nebraska City Fine Arts Committee announced on Thursday, June 18, that the annual visit of the Missoula Children's Theatre will not take place in 2020. The committee looks forward to hosting MCT in Nebraska City in 2021.
The Nebraska City Fine Arts Committee announced on Thursday, June 18, that the annual visit of the Missoula Children's Theatre will not take place in 2020. The committee looks forward to hosting MCT in Nebraska City in 2021.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.