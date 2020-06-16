The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced a brief pause on the application process for Small Business Stabilization Grants for Livestock Producers. Applications will not be accepted during this pause, which will provide DED necessary time to validate all applicants in a timely manner and avoid potential delays to serving grantees.

Applications will be accepted once again starting Monday, June 22, at 8 a.m. CST. To account for the scheduled delay, the application deadline has been extended from June 26 to July 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. CST.

Visit www.getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov in advance of Monday’s application re-opening for instructions on how to apply for a Small Business Stabilization Livestock Producer Grant. Potential applicants are encouraged to review the application guidelines and eligibility requirements, which are also available online, prior to applying.