With many offices closed because of the coronavirus public health situation, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages the public to purchase their park entry permits online prior to their outdoors excursions.

Park entry permits are required for each motorized vehicle entering a state park, state recreation area or state historical park. To purchase one, click on the “buy a permit” link at OutdoorNebraska.org and follow the instructions. Once purchased, a temporary permit may be printed for use until the actual permit arrives by mail.

Permits also are available from vendors throughout the state. A list of those sites is accessible by clicking the “permit vendors” link at the bottom of OutdoorNebraska.org or by clicking here.

Game and Parks also reminds visitors that primitive and first-come, first-served campsites must be properly registered and paid-for before a patron can occupy a site. In parks without a staffed office or booth, self-service stations, also known as Iron Rangers, are available for the cash or check transactions.

Funds from park entry permit sales go back to the parks system to operate facilities and provide services to the public, perform regular maintenance and improve parks for the future.