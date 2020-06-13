SPRINGFIELD — In a move he had hinted at earlier, Gov. JB Pritzker Friday announced that by executive order, he is canceling the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair.

The fairs, which attracted more than 600,000 visitors combined in 2019, will return in August 2021.

"The Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional," Pritzker said in a statement. "But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19. This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts. We have to prioritize keeping our people safe."

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, whose district includes the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and Rep. Mike Murphy, another Springfield Republican, both said they were very disappointed at what they called the governor’s unilateral decision that exceeded his authority and showed lack of working with the legislature.

While the fairs are canceled, the Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September so Illinois exhibitors ages 8 to 21 can show their animals.

The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons to be distributed by the Ag Department. Details regarding entry and operations are forthcoming.

"These kids work all year to prepare ... their livestock and projects, so we are determined to still provide them an event that showcases their hard work and perseverance through a very difficult year," said Jerry Costello II, acting director of the Department of Agriculture.

The Illinois State Fair was to be held Aug. 13 to 23, and the DuQuoin fair was to be Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

Butler noted that state law says the state shall hold the fairs, but he also said there is no penalty spelled out if that law is not followed.

"This decision is yet another one in which the governor has exceeded his authority during the pandemic and will be in violation of state law," Butler said. "I fully understand the seriousness of the health impact of COVID-19, yet this cancellation is another serious blow to the economy of Central Illinois."

Butler said he had "a couple of discussions with the Department of Agriculture" about the potential for the 2020 fair, but "this is yet another decision by the governor without any real input from the legislature, and even more importantly, from my community of Springfield."

He said the fair is "the premier annual event for the entire region surrounding our capital city," and has "very special meaning here in my own Northend Springfield neighborhood." He said the fair’s economic impact to the region has been estimated at $86 million annually.

"I hope at some point the governor will decide to have a true collaboration on these decisions, and that we will put as much emphasis on reinvigorating our economy as we have on combating the spread of this virus. I am always willing to work in a collaborative fashion."

Murphy said he thinks by August, "taking appropriate health and safety precautions to move forward with the fair was a very real likelihood."

"There was time to consider safely restructuring the fair and move forward, and it is extremely unfortunate that has not happened," Murphy said.

Senate GOP Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, who also represents the fairgrounds, is "disappointed that once again a decision of critical importance, with significant economic impact, is being made unilaterally by the Governor without any legislative input," said Brady spokesman Jason Gerwig.

Last year’s Illinois State Fair set records for Grandstand shows.

"Our staff has been working hard to top what we did last year, and we feel like we were on track to do so," said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair manager. "We also understand that this is an unprecedented event. We have fantastic vendors, fairgoers, partners and exhibitors that we will miss seeing this year on the fairgrounds."

The State Fair was previously canceled from 1942 to 1945 due to World War II, when the fairgrounds was used as a military supply depot. It was also canceled in 1862 due to the Civil War and was replaced in 1893 by the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

This summer will mark the first time the DuQuoin fair will be canceled since the state took over the grounds in 1986.

"While this year’s fair will not take place, our grounds will be open for camping, allowing for memories to still be made on the grounds this summer," said Josh Gross, DuQuoin State Fair manager.

Pritzker had said on May 6 that it would be "highly unlikely" that the fairs could go on this summer due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.