COLUMBUS JUNCTION — If there was any doubt about the tourism value of the city’s historic swinging bridge, Columbus Junction Parks and Recreation Board members Bev Nielsen and Twyla Peters laid those concerns to rest Wednesday during a presentation to the city council.

According to the two, more than 1,100 visitors registered their visit from Jan. 1 to June 2.

Nielsen credited a recently completed trail, other improvements and advertising for the high visitorship.

“Since the trail has started and been advertised on social media, the number of visitors coming to Columbus Junction to experience the thrill of crossing the bridge and the natural beauty displayed around the park has exponentially increased,” Nielsen to city officials.

She said the registration data showed the visitors came from 12 states and three countries.

“We have a lot of people coming to Columbus Junction,” Nielsen said, adding the parks and recreation board and other bridge supporters were not done yet.

She said although past community support for constructing the improvements to highlight the bridge was appreciated and had led to the upsurge in visitors, more work needed to be done.

Drinking fountains, lighting, surveillance cameras and other work will require another $53,000. Nielsen said a grant proposal that would cover about half of that cost has been submitted and the board should learn in August if anything is awarded.

Local in-kind contributions and other donations will be used to provide a local match for the grant.

Meanwhile, the two said a brick fundraiser is continuing and other grant opportunities are being investigated.

The two also reported an effort to promote Columbus Junction’s diverse business community also will be launched. A meeting recently was held with Angela Shipley, executive director for the Louisa Development Group, to coordinate and plan the effort.

“We don’t want (visitors) to just stop by and see the bridge and leave,” Nielsen said.

Mayor Mark Huston praised the work completed by the park board and other groups and agreed it has boosted interest in the community.

“It’s something people have heard of,” he said.

In other action, the council approved a liquor license upgrade for Casey’s. With the upgrade, the convenience store will be able to sell liquor and wine in addition to beer.

The council also hired Quinton Whittaker as the city’s new police officer. Whittaker was born in Columbus Junction, but grew up in Muscatine. He replaced Greg Torres, who recently accepted a deputy sheriff’s position with the Louisa County Sheriff’s office.

In final action, public works staffer Todd Salazar reported a water main break that occurred last Sunday has been repaired and a boil order has been lifted. He said the break on Main Street likely pointed to other problems and he suggested the city might need to replace the entire line from the Iowa 92 viaduct to Walnut Street.

Huston suggested Salazar put together some estimates and report back to the council.

Huston, who serves on the Louisa County Fair Board, also reported the 2020 fair has been canceled because of COVID-19. He also reported that earlier in the day the Iowa State Fair was canceled.