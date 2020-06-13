Central Lee High School had a simply magical season last summer, soaring all the way to the state tournament as the last area high school baseball team left standing.

Whose turn will it be this year. With the season shortened to basically three weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, any team which gets hot and maintains the momentum will have a shot to make it to Principal Park in Des Moines.

The games are set to begin on Monday. Let the fun begin.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Mount Pleasant is a perennial power and this season should be no different. The Panthers lost just three starters from last year’s 21-11 team. With senior Jaxon Doyle and Nic Chiri manning the hill and Clayton Lowery, Corbin Broeker and Chase Williamson leading the hit parade, the Panthers look to make a strong push in the postseason.

Fort Madison made significant strides last year under first-year coach Ron Walker and with seven starters returning, the Bloodhounds could be a true darkhorse. Senior Brandon Riechelt lead the team in hitting last year with a .339 average.

Keokuk, under the leadership of first-year coach Jared Poole and junior Colton Atterberg and sophomore Miller Geisler, will look to improve on last year’s 2-31 record.

SEI SUPERCONFERENCE

NORTH DIVISION

Mediapolis was the top dog last year, winning its second straight title.

Columbus will field a varsity team this season after spending last summer playing a JV schedule. The Wildcats are young and inexperienced at the varsity level, but have a nice roster for first-year coach Nick Swanson to work with.

Wapello, like Mediapolis, will field a young squad this summer, a team loaded with freshmen and eighth graders. With Chase Witte, Aiden Housman and Maddox Griffin, with help from Owen Housman, handling the pitching duties, the Indians look to build around pitching and defense.

Winfield-Mount Union will have co-head coaches this year in Travis Jones and Mark Griffin as they look to build on last year’s 1-23 campaign. Outfielder Christian Gerot, shortstop Jacob Ford and utility player Dawson Bergthold look to lead the way for the Wolves.

SOUTH DIVISION

Central Lee lost some key pieces from last year’s team, but still looks to have plenty of firepower to make another run. Senior catcher Luke Simmons hit .387 last year, while shortstop Jadan Hawk hit .424 and was 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA on the hill. Center fielder T.J. Stutes, first baseman Evan Pohren and second baseman Alex Sandoval all hit .333 or better a year ago.

New London is a perennial contender and looks to be in the hunt again this year. Shae Summerfield (.429), Carter Allen (.322), Jaxon Allen (.321) and Ryan Richey (.320) are the Tigers’ top returning sticks.

Van Buren has a rich history of baseball excellence, but will have to rely on youth this season. Ryan Wolf hit. 420 with 26 RBIs last year, while Jonah Heckenberg was 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA on the mound.