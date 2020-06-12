Arbor Day Farm is pleased to announce the reopening of Lied Lodge, the Tree Adventure, and the Apple House Market on Friday, June 19, 2020. Timbers will also reopen for dine-in on that date.

Arbor Day Farm temporarily closed the hotel and attractions in mid-March to help protect the health and well-being of the Arbor Day Farm staff, guests, and the Nebraska City community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Timbers, and later Porter’s, have offered carryout, but no dine-in experience has been available.

“We are so looking forward to reopening our doors and welcoming in our guests whom we have missed so much,” said Austin Mackrill, VP of Arbor Day Farm. “Everything we do is about creating experiences and sharing our mission with others. You can imagine just how thrilled we are to have guests back inside our hotel, restaurant, and attractions.”

The official reopening date is June 19, but Otoe County residents will be given early access to the Tree Adventure June 15–18.

“We are thankful to be part of this community and truly appreciate the support and pride of Otoe County,” said Mackrill. “So, this is just a way to say thanks by giving our local residents first access in our opening days.”

Tickets are required and should be reserved in advance at arbordayfarm.org. A limited number of tickets will be available based on capacity, and timeslots will be for two-hour time periods that begin every half hour.

“We believe this is the best way to help provide space for safe distancing inside the Tree Adventure during the soft opening for Otoe County residents and into the months to come,” said Mackrill. “With an online ticketing system, we can easily adjust capacity as guidelines surrounding coronavirus change.”

Lied Lodge is currently taking reservations for overnight stays beginning on June 19 and has put a newly developed SafeSpace Initiative in place to help ensure the health and peace-of-mind of its guests and team members. As part of this initiative, cutting-edge technologies have been implemented to sanitize the air and optimize cleaning throughout the hotel.

Timbers and Porter’s will follow safety guidelines developed by the Nebraska Restaurant Association. For the time being, Porter’s will offer carryout and limited outdoor seating only. Timbers will require reservations for all dine-in and outdoor seating to help manage the restaurant’s capacity and allow for proper social distancing.

Arbor Lodge Mansion, which is owned by the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission and managed by the Arbor Day Foundation, will remain closed for now, similar to other Nebraska state museums and historical buildings. The grounds, however, are currently open to the public.

About Arbor Day Farm

Arbor Day Farm is located in Nebraska City, NE, and is a program of the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Originally owned by Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton, Arbor Day Farm today is home to a hotel and conference center, Morton’s original estate and orchards, miles of walking trails, and interactive attractions designed to celebrate nature and history.

