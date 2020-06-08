The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a ruling on June 3 that vacated U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registrations for three dicamba herbicides (Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia).

It is anticipated that the EPA will seek some type of further review, and possibly under emergency circumstances. Therefore, until such legal process is concluded, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will continue to allow utilization.

“The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has not issued a stop sale order and will enforce the sales and applications of these products as they are currently registered in Nebraska,” said Director Steve Wellman.