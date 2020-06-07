The Southeast District Health Department is announcing that June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

What is Alzheimer’s disease?

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive form of dementia. Dementia is a broader term for conditions caused by brain injuries or diseases that negatively affect memory, behavior and thinking. These changes interfere with daily living for those affected.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. Most people with the disease get a diagnosis after age 65. If it’s diagnosed before then, it’s generally referred to as early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s facts

Although many people have heard of Alzheimer’s disease, some aren’t sure exactly what it is. Here are some facts about this condition:

Alzheimer’s disease is a chronic ongoing condition.

Its symptoms come on gradually and the effects on the brain are degenerative, meaning they cause slow decline.

There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s but treatment can help slow the progression of the disease and may improve quality of life.

Anyone can get Alzheimer’s disease but certain people are at higher risk for it. This includes people over age 65 and those with a family history of the condition.

Alzheimer’s and dementia aren’t the same thing. Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia.

There’s no single expected outcome for people with Alzheimer’s. Some people live a long time with mild cognitive damage, while others experience a more rapid onset of symptoms and quicker disease progression.

Each person’s journey with Alzheimer’s disease is different. Find out more about how Alzheimer’s can affect people at https://www.alz.org/.