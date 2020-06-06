DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation on Thursday that will place conditions on her plan to automatically restore voting rights to some Iowa felons, paving the way for Republicans to pass the proposal.

Reynolds pointed to the bill as a sign of how her administration is acting to deal with racial justice. Democrats, however, sharply criticized the bill's limits on which felons would get their voting rights back. They also laid out their demands for immediate action to prevent police violence in the state as Iowans geared up to protest racial injustice for another night.

"The right to vote is the cornerstone of being part of society and being heard," Reynolds, a Republican, said during her Thursday morning news conference. "To the thousands of Iowans who have taken to the streets in peaceful protests and calls for this kind of reform, I say, 'Thank you.'"

The Iowa House on Wednesday night passed the bill Reynolds signed, which Republicans see as a precursor to a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights to Iowa felons once they have completed their sentences. It would set conditions for which felons can automatically get their voting rights back, excluding those convicted of certain crimes, and would require all felons to fully pay victim restitution before they can vote.

With the House's passage of that bill, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said Wednesday night that he intends to move the constitutional amendment forward in the Senate. The Judiciary Committee, which Zaun chairs, was scheduled to meet Friday.

Iowa is the only state in the country with a blanket ban on felon voting; individuals must apply to the governor for restoration of their voting rights. Opponents of the ban say it disproportionately hurts African Americans because of their disproportionate incarceration rate.

Even as Reynolds praised the Legislature's steps toward restoring felon voting rights, Democrats decried the bill that passed the House on Wednesday night.

The bill, which would take effect only if the constitutional amendment passes, would require full payment of victim restitution before felons can regain their voting rights. It would also prevent felons convicted of homicide, sexual offenses, child endangerment causing death and election misconduct from automatically regaining those rights. Instead, they would have to apply to the governor individually.

It passed the chamber on a 51-45 party line vote.

"If we tie the restoration of voting rights — quite possibly our most valuable constitutional right as citizens — to the ability to pay a debt, we are creating a poll tax. You may not want to call it that but it’s a poll tax nonetheless," said Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny. "Quite frankly, given everything happening in our state and country right now it is astounding to me that the majority party would choose to move a bill that is so tone deaf to this moment."

State data show some felons can face bills of several thousand dollars in restitution. Nearly one in four Iowa felony convictions in the last two years came with a victim restitution debt. The average tab for those nearly 4,000 convictions is $11,607.

"The governor herself has talked about second chances. I’m glad that she’s spoken about that," said Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames. "But what this bill does because of the financial inequity is it’s a second chance for some. It’s a second chance for those who can afford it."

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said he cares more about victims being made whole financially than he does about felons regaining their voting rights. And he criticized the idea that it's unfair to felons, especially those who have killed someone, to prevent them from voting.

"What’s unfair is that person never being able to raise a family. What’s unfair is that person never being able to kiss their spouse goodnight again. That’s what’s unfair," he said.