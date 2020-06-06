The Iowa Department of Public Health reported eight additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Saturday, bringing the total to 960. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 5,542 individuals tested with 960 positive cases, 623 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 344 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Saturday. An additional nine deaths were also reported.

There are 21,438 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 184,554 individuals tested, 12,677 recovering and 598 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

