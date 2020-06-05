Enjoy an outdoor adventure with family or friends. Join the Great Park Pursuit for a chance to visit Nebraska’s many park areas, engage in healthy recreation – and possibly win prizes.

As a safety measure, the start of the traditional Great Park Pursuit was delayed until it aligned with Directed Health Measures. With travel restrictions lifting, the program now has opened to receive submissions, and the deadline has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.

The Great Park Pursuit is a free program encouraging participants to visit up to 20 official sites across the state, consisting of community, regional, state and federal parks. Participants register a team of up to 10 people online and then follow clues from the website or Great Park Pursuit mobile app to find a program post located somewhere within a park area. Once they find the post, the team can use the mobile app to mark their visit, or make a pencil impression of the post to prove they were there.

A number of prizes are up for grabs, including Nebraska state park entry permits for 2021, an iPad, and the grand prize, an outdoor recreation package valued at $1,500. Prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of post impressions that teams collect, or the number of park visits they mark on the mobile app.

The goal of the Great Park Pursuit, a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association, is to promote active lifestyles while increasing awareness of the state’s nature-rich outdoor recreation opportunities. Sponsors of the Great Park Pursuit include The Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and the Nebraska Association of Resource Districts.

The participating parks are: Arnold Recreation Area, Arnold; Brickyard Park, Hastings; Central Park Fountain, Alliance; City of Indianola Park – Pawnee Woman’s Grave, Indianola; Conestoga State Recreation Area, Denton; Cottonwood Lake State Recreation Area, Merriman; Davis Creek Recreation Area, North Loup; Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland; Graves Park, Wakefield; Heron Haven, Omaha; Hickman Main Park, Hickman; Indian Cave State Park, Shubert; Johnson Lake State Recreation Area, Elwood; Ponca State Park, Ponca; Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area, Loup City; Smith Falls State Park, Valentine; Swanson Reservoir State Recreation Area, Trenton; Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Elkhorn; Toadstool Geologic Park, Crawford; Windmill State Recreation Area, Gibbon.

For more information and to register, visit negpp.org. The Great Park Pursuit app is available at the Apple iStore and on Google Play for Android.