“The Fifties in Focus”, the Nebraska Chautauqua previously planned for late summer in Ashland this year, will be postponed until summer 2021.

“Because Ashland is an ideal host for Chautauqua, the committee and Humanities Nebraska decided together that it would be better to postpone the event to next year, rather than proceed in a time of uncertainty and potential concern of spreading the COVID-19 virus,” explained Chautauqua manager Kristi Hayek Carley.

With the in-person Chautauqua event postponed, HN and the Ashland community will present programming and activities that will allow for the exploration of the 1950s this summer while staying socially distant.

“The Fifties in Focus” is presented by Humanities Nebraska with support from the Johnny Carson Fund at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the State of Nebraska. Local support is also provided by businesses, other organizations, and volunteers. Pre-Chautauqua activities will be posted as they are finalized at NebraskaChautauqua.org.