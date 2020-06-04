The coronavirus may be keeping the young chefs of Elliott Test Kitchen at home, but it hasn’t stopped them from cooking and learning.

ETK, which began offering homework help and meals for students at its downtown Fort Madison location in 2015 and since expanded to offer a wide range of after-school and summer programming, had closed its doors to students in March due to gathering restrictions put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it wasn’t long before ETK founder Kumar Wickramasingha joined schools throughout the state in going digital.

“Our whole idea for doing this is we really want them to engage even though there’s no school,” Wickramasingha said.

Since April, between 35 and 40 youths have been meeting twice weekly with Wickramasingha and a variety of special guests via Google Meet for lessons in math, science and, of course, cooking, which incorporates both math skills and scientific concepts.

A regular among the about 70 students signed up for the digital lessons who has been a regular attendee is 12-year-old Olivia Chapman.

“I like the cooking class,” she said.

So does her grandmother, Denise, who on Wednesday said she would be taking notes throughout a lesson led by Martha Wolf, owner of the Ivy Bake Shoppe in West Burlington, in baking a pineapple carrot pecan cake.

Wolf long has been a supporter and frequent guest of the test kitchen. She also hosted an ETK ACT prep course at her former Burlington location. Despite she and Wickramasingha’s history, she still had more to teach him: “Always toast pecans for just a little bit,” no matter the dish.

Prior to Wolf’s cooking class was a lesson in math by Jennifer Helling, who teaches fourth grade at Mount Pleasant Middle School. Students joined a math game via Kahoot, competing against one another to answer questions correctly.

Following the game, Wolf showed students how to mix the ingredients to her dish before putting it in the oven. While the cake baked, Mallory Wills, a science teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic Schools, offered a lesson and demonstration on light waves and how they are affected when they hit different mediums.

Using two glasses, one containing water and the other cooking oil, Wills showed how a Twizler looks either fatter or thinner when placed in each liquid depending upon the angle at which light hits it.

“I pick topics and find a way to make them food-related,” Wills said prior to the start of the lesson.

After each lesson, Wickramasingha delivers the food cooked to students living nearby. He also delivers ingredients for meals, along with recipes, to students who do not have them in their homes.

Pictures of students cooking their dishes from home are posted to the ETK’s Facebook page. Wickramasingha said getting likes on the posted pictures gives students a sense of gratification that helps to keep them engaged.

The digital classes have made it possible for students to tune in not just from Fort Madison, but from throughout the world. Thus far, students have attended from seven states and one U.S. territory. Wickramasingha hopes to reach all 50 states as the lessons continue throughout the summer.

He also hopes to be able to partner with daycares so more children can participate and keep their minds active.

To gain access the classes, which are held at 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, send a message containing your email address to the Elliott Test Kitchen Facebook page.