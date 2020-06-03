The summer driving season is underway and Nebraska State Troopers are working hard to keep Nebraska roads safe. Troopers took 39 impaired drivers off the road during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign surrounding Memorial Day.

“Traffic volume has been increasing across the state and will continue to do so as directed health measures change,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Summer travel may be different because of COVID-19, but troopers remain focused and ready to enforce traffic safety laws and assist motorists in need of help.”

In addition to the arrests for driving under the influence, troopers issued 858 citations for speeding. Of those speeding citations, 61 drivers were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour. Troopers also issued citations for no seat belt (23), improper child safety restraint (5), open alcohol container (26), minor in possession (11), driving under suspension (55), and no proof of insurance (29).

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. The enforcement effort ran from May 15 through May 31.