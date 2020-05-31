The Nebraska City Board of Health has set a meeting tomorrow (June 1) at 5 p.m. via the Zoom platform.
To participate in the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/580692562 or dial 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 580692562.
